Groom And Wedding Party Injured After Taxi Crashes On Way To Wedding

A groom and some of his wedding party were seriously injured after the taxi driving them to his wedding crashed. According to PEOPLE, the Australian groom and his groomsmen were in the vehicle when it crashed and rolled into an embankment.

Taxi Crashes On Way To Wedding, Injuring Groom And Groomsmen

This terrible accident happened around 10:30 AM local time on Wednesday, July 30. Emergency services at that time responded to a single-vehicle crash report on Mount View Road, Mount View.

“At the scene, officers located a minibus that had rolled down an embankment,” said New South Wales Police Force in a statement. “Two of the occupants are reportedly in serious but stable conditions.”

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the groom was one of the two people critically injured. On top of that, four others sustained less severe injuries.

The bus had rolled about 50 meters (164 feet) down the embankment. “The vehicle rolled approximately seven times,” claimed NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Jake Broughton-Rouse.

Broughton-Rouse also said it took emergency responders 45 minutes to cut a 60-year-old man out of the minibus. While he now resides in John Hunter Hospital with critical head injuries, another 50-year-old man was transported by a helicopter with serious limb injuries.

The superintendent also spoke with 7News about the “tragic situation.” Broughton-Rouse said, “They hadn’t actually got to the wedding yet so they still have a wedding in front of them.”

Possible Cause Of Crash Revealed

So what could’ve caused such a horrific accident? Well, experts believe the weather may have played a factor. Hunter Valley District Commander Superintendent Steve Laksa believes the poor weather conditions could’ve caused it.

“It’s drizzling, dirt road, unsealed road, could have all been factors in the collision,” he explained.

Laksa also mentioned how lucky they were that they weren’t injured worse. “They hadn’t even got to the wedding yet. We’re very fortunate that the injuries weren’t fatal,” he said.

Officials don’t have any evidence that alcohol played a factor in the crash. Still, police are testing the driver with mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

Police Minister Yasmin Catley spoke up in light of the accident. “This is horrific news and my thoughts are with everyone involved,” said Catley. “I want to thank the first responders who are working in challenging conditions to assess and care for the injured.”

As the investigation continues, Mount View Road will remain closed for the time being.