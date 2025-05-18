‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Gets Married in ‘Western Formal’ Wedding at Texas Ranch

Former contestant on The Bachelorette, Luke Pell, recently opened up about marrying his wife, Hayley James, in a “western formal” themed wedding at his family’s Texas ranch.

According to People, the couple had their dream wedding at Pell’s family ranch, Traditions, in Burnet, Texas. Bachelor Nation’s Chris Soules was among the 170 guests who attended the special event.

After the ceremony, The Bachelorette star and his lovely bride hosted their wedding reception at the Perisso Vineyard and Winery. Cowboy hats were noted to be “non-negotiable” the entire weekend.

The couple told People that the celebration was a “full circle moment” for them. They then noted that they were looking forward to “celebrating with our friends and family who all had an impact on our life.”

“I love Hayley’s commitment to her faith and her resilience and beauty; inside and out,” Pell shared.

“Luke is patient, kind, and gentle,” James said while praising her groom. “He came into my life at the most unexpected time and showed me a love I’ve never experienced. His love mirrors God’s love for us.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Alum First Met His Bride When He Slid Into Her Instagram DMs

James first met Pell when The Bachelorette alum slid into her Instagram DMs. However, they didn’t officially meet in person until February 2024.

The couple unexpectedly got engaged five months later in Napa Valley, California.

They shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post the following day. “‘Every good and perfect gift is from above.’ James 1:17!!” the couple wrote. “Lifting our eyes up towards our Father – the One who not only answered our prayers, but exceeded them. So thankful for his perfect timing. The easiest yes. I love you forever.”

Luke Pell competed in the 12th season of The Bachelorette, trying to capture JoJo Fletcher’s heart. Following the show, Pell became a country music singer/songwriter. He went on to date Holly Allen and Stassi Schroeder. Pell was previously engaged to Amanda Mertz.