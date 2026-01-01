Gronk Faceplants in Embarrassing ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Blooper — and Julianne Hough Loved It

Rob Gronkowski’s New Year’s Eve started out on a painful note.

The former New England Patriots tight end was one one the emcees of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC, helping Dancing With the Stars favorite Julianne Hough host the Las Vegas portion of the broadcast. During the show’s opening hour, the duo busted out a dance routine with Banana Ball league players.

Pretty impressed how well Gronk played off absolutely eating it on national television pic.twitter.com/l1iOeyhV4g — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) January 1, 2026

Unfortunately for Gronk he slipped towards the end of the rehearsed routine. He clumsily slipped and landed on his left side while in front of a big crowd and millions watching at home.

It was embarrassing, but Gronk leaned into it, striking a pose while knocked down on the stage.

Hough weighed in on the moment afterward, writing on X, “@Gronk tackled the stage and his [DWTS] audition! 🤪 (He’s okay!)”

Fans also loved the moment, writing things like “Pretty impressed how well Gronk played off absolutely eating it on national television” and “Has Gronk been drinking or just silly & uncoordinated?! 🤣😂”

Could Gronk busting a move on Rockin’ Eve help land him a spot on Dancing With the Stars Season 35? Only time will tell! (Maybe Hough will put in a good word with her brother, DWTS judge Derek Hough!)