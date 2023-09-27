Greta Gerwig Confirmed To Direct Netflix’s new “The Chronicle of Narnia” Movies

Who else is ready to be whisked away to the fictional land of Narnia?

Once again, popular book series The Chronicles of Narnia gets to have a moment in the spotlight with a new series of movies coming to Netflix! In even better news, beloved director Greta Gerwig has been selected to adapt two films based of C.S. Lewis’ immersive world of Narnia.

In a recent article released by The New Yorker, anticipation regarding Greta Gerwig, talented director behind Little Women and the sensational Barbie movie, directing the Chronicles of Narnia on Netflix is on the rise.

While little is known about this developing story, Gerwig is working hard to revive the series for our entertainment. Just to hear it in the works could bring any devoted fan to their knees as more and more update surface.

In 2005, Disney released the ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ which turned out to be a global success. Two sequels, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’ would soon follow, entertaining the thousands of devoted fans of the enchanted book series.

In October of 2018, Netflix and The C.S, Lewis Company signed a huge deal promising to help Narnia deliver a comeback on the big screen.

Trailer for Disney’s 2005 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’

A year later, fans rejoiced once again after it was made public that Matthew Alrich, the brains behind Disney’s Coco movie, would be the one calling the shots behind the much anticipated project.

However, fans found themselves humbled by the silence that followed. Now, the wardrobe is right at our fingertips, waiting to take us away to the realm of Narnia.

With Gerwig as the new leader behind the project, we know that based off her already impressive track record for adaptations, we will not be disappointed.

While we wish there were dates to mark in our calendars, in due time, we will have the next update that will get us closer to getting lost in the next Narnia adventure. A modern revamp is just what the series needs so we can fall in love with it all over again.