Greg James Dead at 71

Greg James, the revered tattoo artist who worked at the famous Sunset Strip Tattoo and inked celebrities from Ozzy Osbourne to Sarah Michelle Gellar, has died.

Videos by Suggest

According to his online obituary, the master tattoo artist “passed away peacefully” on June 4 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The 71-year-old’s cause of death was not revealed.

Born Gregory James Schulthies on December 18, 1954, in Chicago, James was a prolific tattoo artist who worked with countless rock stars and celebrities. His high-profile clientele included members of Mötley Crüe and Buckcherry, Joan Jett, Denise Richards, and Charlie Sheen.

His obituary added that he was “widely respected in the tattoo industry as a true master of his craft,” whose “artistry left a permanent mark not only on skin but on the hearts of the countless people who were fortunate enough to know him.” A fan of Formula One Racing, he “enjoyed sharing that excitement with family and friends.”

His obituary also noted that “Family was everything to Greg” and that “His kindness, huge heart, creativity, and warm spirit touched the lives of everyone lucky enough to know him.” It concluded by saying, “though he is no longer with us, his legacy remains in the countless lives he touched.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of Prolific Tattoo Artist Greg James

Meanwhile, the tattoo artist’s final Instagram post, a decidedly NSFW photo of himself alongside ink he’d done on an OnlyFans model’s buttocks, has become an unlikely place of mourning for James’ many admirers.

“He did my back, one of my arms, and both of my legs,” one top comment read in part. “It was always fun getting tattooed by him there, as you all know, the clientele he had. And it never went to his head. Greg was one of the nicest and most humble people that I’ve ever met in this business. He will truly be missed.”

“This is terrible news. I can’t believe that Greg passed away. I was following him for many years, even when Mötley Crüe was getting work done by him,” another onlooker wrote.

“Rest in peace, Greg. You are a master of your craft and the kindest soul. For us that went on a full suit journey with you, we carry you on our bodies and in our hearts,” another fan added.

James is survived by his three children, Victoria D. Schulthies-Hamilton, Katherine M. Schulthies, and David James Schulthies, and also four grandchildren.