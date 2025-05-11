Greg Cannom, Oscar-Winning ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Makeup Artist Dead at 73

Renowned special effects makeup artist Greg Cannom has passed away at the age of 73.

Rick Baker, a longtime colleague and frequent collaborator, shared the sad news on Instagram this Friday, May 9.

“I just heard the sad news of the passing of one of the great make-up artists, Greg Cannom,” Baker began. “Greg started with me in the 70s; his first job with me was the sequel to It’s Alive, where he not only assisted me in making the baby but also played one of the baby monsters. When I moved out of my first garage workshop, Greg moved in. When I outgrew my first industrial unit, Greg took that over. His work will be remembered long after his passing. Sad news indeed. RIP Greg, you and your work will be missed.”

Aside from It’s Alive, Baker and Cannom worked together on several other projects, including The Howling (1981) and Cocoon (1985). Perhaps their most iconic collaboration, however, was the groundbreaking 1983 music video for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Rick Baker and Greg Cannom at the 2018 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Two years ago, Variety reported that a GoFundMe campaign had been launched for Greg Cannom, who was facing significant health challenges at the time. These included severe nerve damage caused by shingles and the partial amputation of one leg. The fundraiser surpassed its $75,000 goal, ultimately raising $100,000 to support the veteran makeup artist.

Greg Cannom’s Work Featured in Many Seminal Horror Films

Cannom is a familiar name to horror fans.

Per IMDb, his career took off in the late 1970s with films like It Lives Again and The Fury (both 1978). From there, he worked on projects such as Vamp (1986) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), steadily building a reputation in the world of horror cinema. He cemented his place in horror history by crafting unforgettable makeup effects for fan favorite films like The Lost Boys (1987), The Exorcist III, Alien 3 (both 1990), Idle Hands (1999), Hannibal (2001), and countless others.

Most recently, he served as the co-designer of the prosthetics for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021).

Greg Cannom won four Academy Awards during his career, cementing his reputation as a master of his craft. He won three Oscars for Best Makeup for his work on Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). His fourth Oscar, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, came for his contributions to Vice (2018).

In 2005, the Academy further honored his talent with a Technical Achievement Award.

He also earned two Saturn Awards for his work on The Lost Boys and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, along with three honors from the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild.