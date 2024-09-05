green-day-rushed-off-concert-stage-mid-song-due-to-security-issue-in-chaotic-video

Green Day was forced to pause their concert on Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit after being rushed off the stage mid-song due to a security incident.

According to Billboard, the Green Day bandmates were performing their hit song “Longview” when an unauthorized drone was seen hovering within sight of the concert stage. The show’s security spotted the drone and quickly got the group off stage.

No explanation was reportedly given as to why the band had run off the stage. However, a message on the video screen read, “Show Pause. Please stand by for details”

Green Day returned to the stage about 10 minutes later and resumed the concert. “How you doing?” the band’s longtime frontman Billie Joe Armstrong declared to the crowd. “We’re gonna pick up where we left off.”

Armstrong then asked the concert attendees to put away their phones as well. “Pull ’em out later,” the singer stated. “Let’s be here right now.”

Following a performance of “Welcome to Paradise,” Armstrong yelled, “Ain’t no motherf–ker that’s gonna stop us, I’ll tell you that.”

At the end of the concert, Green Day shared a message on X (formerly Twitter) apologizing for the 10-minute pause. “Stadium security had us clear the stage while they dealt with a potential safety issue,” the band posted. “DPD quickly resolved the situation, and we were able to continue. Thanks for understanding.”

The post has since been taken down.

Green Day’s The Saviors Tour is performing at Coors Field in Denver, Co. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The tour is inspired by the band’s new album, The Saviors, which was released earlier this year.

Among those appearing on The Saviors Tour are The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

Green Day Frontman Joe Armstrong Opened Up About ‘The Saviors’ Earlier This Year

While speaking to NPR in Jan. 2024, Green Day frontman Joe Armstrong shared details about the group’s album The Saviors.

Among the songs featured on the album is “The American Dream Is Killing Me.”

“It’s – kind of plays with when people say the American dream is dead,” Armstrong explained. “And it’s like, well, the American dream is killing me. I think being in California and seeing, like, houseless people just on the street and people without options in life and the cost of living going up, it’s, like – creates that chaos and depression that is sort of what the song sort of reflects.”

When asked how he defines the “American Dream,” Armstrong said, “I think that it needs to be redefined because it’s like the working class has become, like, sort of a service industry, and we’re not really giving very many options to people.”