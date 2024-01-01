Green Day Rocks ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ The Internet Reacts

Green Day rocked in 2024 by performing at tonight’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and the internet had the time of their lives. Footage of the electric performance was shared on social media.

Thanks for rockin' us into the New Year @GreenDay 🎸



— New Year's Rockin' Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2024

Millennials and Generation X alike were pleased to see the 90s pop-punk act make an appearance. “I am just glad it was a band I knew who they were,” one bemused viewer noted on X (formerly Twitter). “Greenday?! Finally, one I know!”, another viewer agreed.

Many fans were amazed by how well Green Day has aged. “Ok I still get pretty hype for Green Day. They’ve aged well tbh!”, one viewer noted on X. “How does #BillieJoeArmstrong look like he hasn’t aged a day in 30 years?!?” another fan marveled.

“Yesssss something for the millennials!”, another fan gushed. However, being a Millennial isn’t all it used to be cracked up to be… “Me in the living room dancing to Green Day, performing American Idiot at New Year’s Rocking Eve like its 2004 again,” one viewer wrote alongside a GIF of a dancing granny.

Me in the living room dancing to Green Day, performing American Idiot at New Years Rocking Eve like its 2004 again. pic.twitter.com/cTPlu2h3n3 — ❄️Fundie Tea Parody❄️ (@FundieTea) January 1, 2024

Some Viewers Were Left Feeling Like Basketcases After Green Day’s New Year’s Performance

Of course, not everyone was thrilled with Green Day’s New Year’s performance. The band altered the lyrics of their 2004 hit “American Idiot” to reflect the current political climate. At one point in the song, the lyrics traditionally go,”..not part of the redneck agenda…”. However, Billy Joe Armstong instead crooned, “…not part of the MAGA agenda…” during tonight’s performance. This sent certain corners of the internet into a pearl-clutching frenzy.

“Is there a lamer band than Green Day?”, an X user dubbed Anti-Taxxer bemoaned. “Sellouts,” another X user agreed. “I just lost all respect for Green Day,” another Tweet read. One viewer even implied they were going to boycott the band. “So @GreenDay just said (sang) they aren’t a “part of the #MAGA agenda”. Adjust your playlists accordingly,” they wrote.

However, one Green Day fan pointed out that the outrage may be a bit belated. The lyrics have been this way for several years. “Green Day made the change of the lyrics back in 2019. Glad to see they kept the change,” they wrote. Another fan noted that the change may have been made even earlier. “They actually made the change back in 2016 when releasing Revolution Radio,” they wrote. “They said it on the Howard Stern Show in October 2016 when promoting it before going on tour.”