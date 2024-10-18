great-grandmother-found-murdered-in-home-after-failing-to-get-daughter-from-airport

A great-grandmother was found murdered in her own home in Vancouver, Washington. On Oct. 8, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced that, earlier that day, they responded to a medical call for an unresponsive person.

They found a deceased woman at the scene. The sheriff’s office said that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The following day, the sheriff’s office identified the woman as 78-year-old Patricia Jimerfield.

Patricia Jimerfield Was the Target of Fraud the Day Before She Died

Later, the sheriff’s office confirmed that, hours before she died, Jimerfield was notified by her bank that there were pending fraudulent charges on her account.

In response, she checked her purse and discovered her wallet missing. Jimerfield filed a fraud report with the sheriff’s office, which is currently being investigated.

Jimerfield’s daughter, Stephanie Ayersman, told the local CBS station that her mom was “nervous” about the fraud and her missing wallet.

“She didn’t know how they got in,” Ayersman said. “She told our friend that she was not scared. I think deep down, she probably was.”

Despite Jimerfield’s missing wallet, the sheriff’s office said that there were no signs of forced entry or a burglary at her home.

Patricia Jimerfield’s Daughter Speaks Out

Additionally, Ayersman told the outlet that her mom had been scheduled to pick her up at the airport on the day she died.

“I landed here at 7:30. Started texting her and calling her, and she never answered,” Ayersman said of her mother, a retired nurse. “I called my aunt, who lives in town, to come up to the house because something was wrong, and she found her.”

In a statement to the local Fox affiliate, Ayersman spoke about her mother’s death.

“They took away my heart, my rock, my soul, and I don’t know how to go on,” she said. “If anyone sees anything. Saw anything. Knows anything please call the police, I really want whoever did this to get caught.”

On Facebook, Ayersman said that her mom’s celebration of life will be held Oct. 19.

“There is no program, just a gathering to share stories of my mom and share her love,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for all of your thoughts and prayers.”