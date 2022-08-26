‘Grease’ May Be Playing In A Theater Near You For $5

Grease is coming back to theaters. The 1978 classic is receiving a re-release in honor of Olivia Newton-John. Here’s everything you need to know.

A ‘Grease’ Refresher

In 1971, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey wrote the Broadway musical Grease. It was a roaring success, earning seven Tony nominations. It lost Best Musical to Two Gentlemen of Verona, however. Paramount got to work on a film adaptation. John Travolta, who had played Doody on Broadway, was promoted to the lead role of Danny Zuko. His star had risen thanks to Welcome Back, Kotter, and Saturday Night Fever.

The female lead, Sandy, went to Newton-John. Unsurprisingly, Grease was a major success. At the time, it was the highest-grossing musical film ever, grossing nearly $400 million off a budget of $6 million. It spawned three Top 5 hits on the pop charts, including “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John went from being a fairly successful musician to one of the biggest stars in the world.

Now, It’s Coming Back

After a lengthy battle with breast cancer, Newton-John passed away on August 8. Travolta penned a lovely tribute to his co-star on Instagram: “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

To honor her death, AMC Theaters is bringing Grease back to the theater. Tickets will be just $5 dollars, with $1 for every ticket sold going to breast cancer research.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time Grease has made its way back into theaters. It came back for its 20th anniversary in 1998, finishing second at the box office behind Titanic. Twenty years later, it was released again for two days only. AMC is now giving fans an opportunity to enjoy Newton-John on the big screen while supporting a noble cause.

The Legendary Lasting Appeal Of ‘Grease’

When Grease turned 40, Newton-John sat down with Billboard where she discussed the lasting appeal of the film. “I think the songs are timeless,” she said. “They’re fun and have great energy. The ’50s-feel music has always been popular, and it’s nostalgic for my generation, and then the young kids are rediscovering it every 10 years or so, it seems.” Nostalgia comes in waves, so Grease was in a prime position to cash in on both ’50s and ’70s nostalgia.

Newton-John continued, “People buying the album was a way for them to remember those feelings of watching the movie and feelings of that time period. I feel very grateful to be a part of this movie that’s still loved so much.” Grease ensures the memory of Newton-John will live on forever.

