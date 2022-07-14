If You Have Gray Hair, You Need To Be Adding This Crucial Haircare Step To Your Routine

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Gray hair happens. ‌Even so, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t flaunt that beautiful gray‌ ‌and‌ ‌silver‌ ‌mane. ‌In fact, we’re here for it, along with‌ ‌everyone‌ ‌else! An all-silver head of hair is absolutely stunning. But, when it comes to maintaining a shimmery, ‌gleaming hue, there is an essential step that you may be overlooking.

If you’ve recently embraced silver strands or have been gray for years, you may have noticed that your hair has a slightly different texture. ‌In general, silver hair is more brittle, coarse, dry, and‌ ‌prone‌ ‌to‌ ‌breakage. Compound that with the numerous haircare faux pas most of us are guilty of, and it’ll seem like your tresses will never be silky smooth.

With age, hair follicles produce less melanin, an amino acid that creates‌ ‌skin‌ ‌and‌ ‌hair‌ ‌pigment. ‌The scalp also produces less sebum, an oil that provides moisture to the hair, leading to dryness and breakage.

It is a natural process that hair ages, but there is a simple step you can take to keep your locks looking as silky and as shiny‌ ‌as‌ ‌ever.

The Secret Behind Soft, Touchable Silver

As crazy as it may sound, before styling and adding product, simply mist your strands with a bit of water. Due to the reasons outlined above, gray hair typically evaporates water more quickly, which can leave strands even more parched.

Just like our bodies need water to stay hydrated, so does our hair. But you can’t just mist alone. Sealing in the moisture with product, like a keratin-infused oil, is key for this trick to actually work.

For best results, spritz using a mist bottle like the Beautify Beauties Hair Spray Bottle before product application.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Holy Grail’ Hair Tool Made By Jennifer Aniston’s Stylist Can Also Protect Against Breakage

After misting, you’ll want to lock in that hydration with a product that will help to strengthen and protect gray strands.

‌Keratin is a type of protein found in hair, skin,‌ ‌and‌ ‌nails. It ‌effortlessly enhances the strength, softness, and brightness of‌ ‌the hair. ‌After misting your hair, apply a dime-sized amount of a keratin-infused product, such as this Brazilian Keratin Hair Treatment, to prevent breakage and maintain healthy, shiny silver ‌tresses.

While‌ ‌extra protection might not seem necessary, gray hair ‌produces ‌less‌ ‌sebum‌ ‌and‌ ‌melanin. ‌Therefore, tired strands will feel coarse, and may be prone to breakage, so an extra boost may be necessary. Remember, however, that less is more when applying a keratin sealer. Apply it from root to tip in order to achieve optimal‌ ‌results.

More From Suggest