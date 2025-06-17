10-Year-Old Boy Dies From Heart Attack Days After Winning Baseball Championship In Linglestown, Pennsylvania

A 10-year-old boy from Linglestown, Pennsylvania, Bryson Funk, won a baseball championship while pitching with his team. A day later, however, he tragically passed after suffering a devastating heart attack.

According to WPH, Bryson passed on Thursday, June 12, as a result of an unexpected myocardial infarction. A day earlier, Bryson pitched the last three innings for his team, securing the championship win as he struck out the last batter.

A picture shared by Nicki Brantner, his aunt, on a GoFundMe fundraiser shows him holding a trophy. Branter said that the picture was the last one his parents, Amy and Todd, took of him before he passed.

“Something no one could have ever imagined happening to such a vibrant, active guy,” Brantner wrote.

Reaction

Bryson’s sudden passing has shocked the community, his friends, and family, with many of them taking to social media to post their heartbreak and condolences.

The Linglestown Baseball Association shared the devastating news on Facebook. The association called him a “vibrant and talented All-Star.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our own,” the association wrote. “Bryson wasn’t just an incredible athlete — he was a teammate, a friend, and a joy to coach. His hustle and his heart will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The association then shared pictures of its Little League teams sporting battling helmets with a “BF” design on the back. Bryson’s jersey, number 24, was also displayed in honor of the late 10-year-old.

717 Athletics, a non-profit competitive cheer organization in Central Pennsylvania, also shared the news of Bryson’s passing.

“Bryson brought so much joy, laughter, and light into the lives of all who knew him,” the non-profit wrote. “His time with us was far too short, but the love he gave and the memories he created will forever live on in our hearts.”

Another non-profit, The Peyton Walker Foundation, which spreads sudden cardiac awareness, also shared Bryson’s tragic passing.

“We are heartbroken at the Peyton Walker Foundation to learn of the tragic loss of Bryson Funk, a young athlete in our community,” the foundation wrote. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and all who are grieving. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

The GoFundMe mentioned above has raised more than $44K out of its $50K goal as of June 17. All funds will be used to cover Bryson’s funeral and memorial services.