Grammy-Winning Rapper Arrested on Assault Charge

Rapper Lefty Gunplay, best known for his feature on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning “TV Off” was arrested less than 24 hours after performing.

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According to TMZ, Lefty, whose real name is Franklin Holladay, was arrested on August 29 in Springfield, Missouri. He performed at Regency Live in downtown Springfield, according to news station KY3.

The rapper was booked into the Greene County Jail on the morning of August 30. He was being held for fourth-degree assault, but KY3 reported that by that night, no charges were shown in online court records.

Details about the incident, including what type of assault or any victims, were not immediately available. The Springfield Daily Citizen said that according to arrest records available, the Springfield Police Department was listed as the arresting agency.

The Springfield Police Department’s public information officer, Cris Swaters, confirmed to the outlet that police responded to a call of assault at 6:15 a.m. on August 29.

According to the outlet, the address where the assault took place is an Economy Suites. But it is unclear whether or not the incident took place inside or nearby.

“Following a previous disturbance, 32-year-old Franklin Holladay was at the location causing another disturbance,” Swaters said in an email to the SDC. “The victims were not injured. Holladay was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail for 4th degree assault.”

He was released the following day. As of August 31, he had not been formally charged.

On August 30, he made an Instagram post alluding to the incident.

“FRESH OUT BACK TO THE GRIND. LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SEE YOU TONIGHT,” he captioned the post.