grammy-winning-music-couple-separates-after-22-year-marriage

A Grammy-winning music couple has announced they have officially separated after more than two decades of marriage.

In a post on Instagram, Arcade Fire revealed that bandmates Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have called it quits. The couple has been married since 2003 and has one son, born in 2013.

“After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the post reads. “They continue to love, admire, and support each other as they co-parent their son.”

The post further reveals, “Their work in Haiti with KANPE continues, and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire. The band sends their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon.”

The Grammy-Winning Music Couple Calls It Quits Three Years After Misconduct Allegations

Butler and Chassagne’s announcement came just three years after Butler was accused of misconduct by four people.

Pitchfork reported at the time that three of the accusers were women who claimed their relationships were inappropriate due to an age gap and “power dynamics” between them and the singer.

The accusers also pointed out that the interactions with Butler took place between 2016 and 2020, when they were ages 18 and 23. Butler was in his mid-30s at the time of the alleged interactions.

Following the allegations, Chassange issued a statement supporting Butler.

“Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy,” she stated. “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent, and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

Butler has continuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson released a statement.

“There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son,” he shared through the statement. “The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some.”