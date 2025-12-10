Grammy Winner Dead at 91: RIP to Sir Donald McIntyre

Famed New Zealand opera singer and Grammy winner, Sir Donald McIntyre, passed away in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 22, 1934, McIntyre began his opera career in the late 1950s. He appeared in the Sadler’s Wells Opera ensemble from 1960 to 1967, then joined the Royal Opera House in 1967.

That same year, Sir Donald McIntyre took part in the Bayreuth Festival for the first time. He sang regularly at the event until 1990.

The singer took part in the world premiere of Bennett’s Victory in 1970. From there, he led numerous opera houses, including Teatro alla Scala and the Metropolitan Opera.

In 1982, Sir Donald McIntyre won a Grammy Award in Best Opera Recording for his performance in Der Ring Des Nibelungen. He won the Fidelio Medal in 1989 and an Icon Award from the Arts Foundation of New Zealand in 2004.

His other achievements included being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the 1977 New Year Honors. He was also promoted to Commander of the Order of the British Empire. He was knighted as a Knight Bachelor in 1992 for his services to opera.

McIntyre further received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Auckland in 1992.

The Bayreuth Festival Mourns Sir Donald McIntyre

In a statement on its website, the Bayreuth Festival paid tribute to Sir Donald McIntyre.

“The Bayreuth Festival mourns the loss of Sir Donald McIntyre,” the statement reads. “One of the most important Wagner baritones of our time, whose voice and stage presence shaped the Green Hill for decades.”

The festival further stated that since his 1967 debut, McIntyre touched audiences and colleagues alike with his musical talents.

“We remember his legendary Wotan in Chéreau’s Ring,” the statement continued. “The restless and wise Wanderer, the loyal Kurwenal, the passionately searching Amfortas, and the fascinatingly dark Klingsor.”

The festival further shared, “Sir Donald McIntyre was more than a singer: he was a mentor, partner, and the heart of our festival. His passion, warmth, and artistic integrity will continue to resonate in Bayreuth. We bow our heads in gratitude for his life and work.”