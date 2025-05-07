grammy-nominated-pop-singer-reveals-engagement

Singer and six-time Grammy nominee Julia Michaels is off the market—and she’s got the rock to prove it…

On Friday, April 25, the 31-year-old announced her engagement to tattoo artist Mat Rule, sharing the exciting news along with a glimpse of her sparkling new engagement ring.

In a sweet Instagram post celebrating the special moment, Michaels and Rule are seen beaming at the camera in matching white tees. The singer proudly holds up her hand, showcasing her stunning new oval-shaped engagement ring.

In he second slide of the post, she shared a close-up of the ring—a stunning oval-shaped diamond set on a sleek gold band adorning her finger. The background featured a picturesque hillside with sweeping views of mountains and a serene shoreline.

“Yes to you forever and always,” she wrote alongside the cute snaps. “Thank you for being the most incredible man I’ve ever met. I can’t wait to marry you @matruletattoo.”

Of course, friends and fans alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the singer.

“AHHHHH SCREAMING!!!!! Congrats, my girl!!!!! So happy for you both!!” actress and singer Katie Stevens gushed. “Congratulations, Julia!” John Legend added. “Aaahhhhh Yayayaya congrats my love!!!” actress Angelique Cabral chimed in.

“What a beautiful boulder,” one fan noted, referring to the dazzling engagement ring. “MOST BEAUTIFUL COUPLE OF ALLLLLL,” yet another fan declared.

Julia Michaels Drops a New EP This Month

Meanwhile, the singer’s upcoming EP, Second Self, set to release on May 23, marks a bold new chapter for the songwriter. It will debut under her aptly named label, GFY Records.

“These songs are raw, unfiltered, and some are way too specific. Some are fun and lighthearted, and some are a bit more in your face,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ve loved these songs for months, years, and [they] have held such a special place in my heart. I’m excited to be able to share them with my fans. It’s [songs] they can dance to or scream at an ex to.”

The upcoming EP will feature her collaboration with Maren Morris, titled “Scissors,” along with the singles “GFY” and “Heaven II.”