Grammy-Nominated Pop Singer Names Her Newborn Baby ‘Forever Sugar’

Pop singer Anne-Marie just dropped her baby son’s name, and it comes with a rather ‘sweet’ personal twist.

In a recent This Morning interview, the 34-year-old revealed she named her six-month-old son Forever Sugar. She shares the baby with her husband, Slowthai. Already mom to 19-month-old daughter Seven, Anne-Marie said the unique name was inspired by her past.

“Okay, his name is Forever. Yeah, Forever Sugar. Sugar is his middle name, because I had the diabetes thing you get when you’re pregnant,” the “Rockabye” singer explained.

Pop singer Anne-Marie performs in 2022. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Of course, she was referring to gestational diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy when blood sugar levels become too high.

“So I thought what a perfect middle name,” she added. “Forever Sugar.”

After a co-host called Forever Sugar a “rockstar name,” the pop singer revealed the first part of her baby’s name honored her grandmother.

“Well, it’s a weird thing really because my nan used to sign off every card with always and forever,” Anne-Marie explained. “All the time. And now my mom does it and my sister does it and I just think Forever is, I don’t know, it’s just a cool name.”

Pop Singer Anne-Marie Admits Her Second Baby ‘Wasn’t Planned’

During the interview, Anne-Marie also discussed having two babies in two years, admitting that her journey into motherhood “wasn’t planned.”

“No, of course it wasn’t planned,” Anne-Marie admitted. “It was not planned. To be honest, I do like psychics, and I see a lot of psychics, right? All of them said, ‘You’re going to have babies either really close together or twins.’ They could always see that.”

“I don’t know if they spoke it into.. Maybe I should say thanks for that. So it happened, and I was like, okay, I think I’m okay with this,” she added. “And it’s a beautiful thing, but it’s definitely hard.”