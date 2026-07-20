Government Agency Says Taylor Frankie Paul’s Kids Should Be Considered ‘Abused, Neglected or Dependent Children’ After Concerning Visits

Taylor Frankie Paul is once again facing new challenges in seeing her kids as Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services files a petition to find them “abused, neglected, or dependent.”

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the government agent filed the petition last week, asking the court to take jurisdiction over the reality TV star’s kids. She shares daughter Indy and son Ocean with ex-husband Tate Paul and son Ever with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

In the filing, Utah DCFS asked the court to find the kids meet the state’s legal definition of “abused, neglected, or dependent.” The government agency requested protective supervision services, appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the kids, and issue additional orders deemed to “be in their best interest.”

The petition comes just months after TMZ released a video of Taylor’s barstool-throwing incident that led to her 2023 arrest. In the video, Taylor is seen throwing a barstool during an argument with Dakota. However, the barstool missed him and hit Taylor’s daughter, Indy.

Following the incident, Taylor was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one misdemeanor count of child abuse, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. She later pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, and the other counts were dismissed.

DCFS cited the family’s history and ongoing custody cases concerning Taylor, Tate, and Dakota. Both men have filed protective orders against Taylor, and she has a protective order against Dakota.

Taylor Breaks Her Silence About DCFS Filing and Claims

Over the weekend, Taylor addressed the allegations made by DCFS regarding a recent home visit.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate slammed the allegation that she “stormed out” of her home during a DCFS visit, and she made Indy change Ever’s diaper.

“Not once have I forced or made my daughter change diapers,” she said, noting her daughter “likes” to help. “She’s in that phase of, like, ‘mummy’s helper,’ wanting to do like the diaper bags, changing. If that is bad on me, then so be it.”

She further recalled more details about the DCFS visit. “I do remember that day specifically, and I was emotional, and I was like, ‘Let me take a step outside.’ And so I went to go take a breather, which I think would be the correct thing to do to de-escalate emotions, like go outside to breathe. I would never leave someone in my home unattended or ask someone to lock up if my house locks up.”

Elsewhere, Taylor spoke about how she is an open book regarding her life. She also pointed out that she will admit that she’s “a lot of things.” However, she stands by her approach to parenting.

“I can confidently say you were to put any of my children up on a stand, they’re choosing mom and mom’s house every time,” she said. “And I say that with full confidence because I love my children. They know that I love them.”