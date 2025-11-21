‘Gotti’ Actor Spencer Lofranco Dead at 33

Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, known for his roles in Gotti and the Angelina Jolie-directed film Unbroken, has died.

TMZ reports that the actor’s brother, Santino Lofranco, announced his death in an Instagram post on Thursday, stating that he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 33. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The outlet also noted that authorities in British Columbia are investigating the death.

Santino Lofranco shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Instagram. “To the legend @roccowinning. My brother,” he penned, per Entertainment Weekly. “You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people’s lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you, Bear.”

Spencer Lofranco attends the “Gotti” premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Born in Toronto in 1992, Spencer Lofranco attended a Canadian military high school before making his screen debut in the 2013 romantic comedy At Middleton. In the film, he played Conrad, who tours a college with his father, played by Andy García. The movie also featured Vera and Taissa Farmiga.

The same year his first movie debuted, Lofranco was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a cyclist. He received 50 days of community service, two years of probation, and was ordered to pay $161,000 in restitution, per EW.

Lofranco Collaborates with Angelina Jolie

In 2013’s Unbroken, Angelina Jolie’s World War II drama, Lofranco played Harry Brooks, a young radio operator who dies in the opening scene. The film, based on Laura Hillenbrand’s book and written by the Coen brothers, Richard LaGravenese, and William Nicholson, starred Jack O’Connell and Domhnall Gleeson and earned three Oscar nominations.

In 2015, Lofranco starred in the crime drama Dixieland with Chris Zylka, Riley Keough, Steve Earle, and Faith Hill, premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival. He also appeared alongside Robert Forster in the short film Home.

The next year, Lofranco appeared in King Cobra, a biopic about gay porn star Sean Paul Lockhart, alongside Christian Slater, Alicia Silverstone, and Molly Ringwald.

Spencer Lofranco Lands His Most High Profile Role in ‘Gotti’

Lofranco’s last credited film role was in the 2018 movie Gotti. The film starred John Travolta as the infamous New York mobster John Gotti and Kelly Preston as his wife, Victoria.. Lofranco played their son, John Gotti Jr., in the film, which premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2021, Lofranco reportedly moved to Surrey, British Columbia. In his last known social media post from last week, he encouraged followers to subscribe to his OnlyFans account. However, it is unclear if he ever had a profile on the platform.