‘Gossip Girl’ Alum Bit By Venomous Spider Nearly 2 Years After Bat Attack

Nearly two years after she was attacked by a bat while onstage, Gossip Girl alum and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen reveals she’s been bitten by a venomous spider.

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In a recent Instagram post, Momsen revealed that the incident occurred while she was on tour with AC/DC. She even shared a video of her receiving medical attention for the bite.

“So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list!”

The rocker then added. “Spider woman? Batgirl?”

This Isn’t the First Time an Animal Attack Her While Performing With AC/DC

The bat incident occurred during The Pretty Reckless’s 2024 opening for AC/DC.

“So… ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg,” Momsen wrote at the time. “In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.”

Although she deemed the winged creature “cute,” Momsen said it did bite her. Following the incident, the former actress had to do a series of rabies shots over the course of two weeks.

“Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl,” she continued. “After seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!”

Along with video and zoomed-in photos of the bat, Momsen also shared a clip of her going to a nearby hospital following the interaction.

“You guys are pointing at something and I don’t know what you’re saying,” she was heard telling the crowd while the stage. “There’s a f—ing flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please? Eeek!! I must really be a witch.”

As a crew member made their way to the stage, the singer added, “It’s alright, and the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend.”