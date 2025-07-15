Gospel Music Legend Dead at 92: RIP to ‘Mama’ Mosie Burks

“Mama” Mosie Burks, a beloved legend of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The Mississippi Mass Choir announced the passing of Burks on July 7 through a post on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts and treasured reflections that the Mississippi Mass Choir announces the transition of their beloved member Mother Mosie Burks – affectionately known to the world as – Mosie “Mama” Burks,” the post began.

“Mama Mosie was more than a voice,” the post continued. “She was a living testimony of unwavering faith, joy, and perseverance. From her electrifying performances of “When I Rose This Morning” to her soul-stirring presence on and off stage, she embodied the spirit of gospel music and the mission of this choir. Her energy, her testimony, and her unwavering love for God touched audiences around the world and brought countless souls to Christ.”

The post concluded with, “Though we mourn her physical absence, we rejoice in knowing she’s been singing about this day all her life – “There’s a great coronation coming up…filled with joy and gladness, and the special guest attending will be all the children of the Lord.”

She was 92 and is survived by her husband and three children.

‘Mama’ Mosie Burks Didn’t Begin Her Journey with the Mississippi Mass Choir Until Her Sixties

Born on June 17, 1933, in Forest, Burks worked picking cotton as a child and later as a domestic worker before moving to Jackson to continue her education. She grew up in the church and joined the Mass Choir in 1996 as part of the alto section. She first sang lead on “This Morning When I Rose” just weeks before the Malaco recording session.

“When Mama Burks walked out on that stage and she did the first signature shake of her hair and her head and her hair, the whole atmosphere shook,” Mississippi Mass Choir Executive Director Jerry Mannery told Jackson, Mississippi’s WLBT.

‘Mama’ Mosie Burks of The Mississippi Mass Choir performing at the 29th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival in Ellis Park, Chicago, in June 2014. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

She went on to travel with the choir to at least eight countries. Mannery said she will be remembered for her humility, strong faith, and powerful performances, including at the Stellar Music Awards.

“We performed live ‘I’m Not Tired Yet.’ Aretha Franklin in the front row, Reverend Jesse Jackson, all these folks in the front row,” Mannery recalled. “When the song went off, the audience wouldn’t stop singing it.”

Malaco Records also licensed that song to ESPN for the Scott Van Pelt Show. The singer retired in 2020 after performing at the Mass Choir’s 50th Anniversary..

“She did not really realize how great the impact she had on the gospel music industry,” Mannery told WLBT.

A public visitation for Burks will be held today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Funeral Service on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. It will be followed by a musical celebration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Greater Fairview Baptist Church in Jackson. Hundreds are expected to attend.