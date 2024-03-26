Gordon Ramsay Shares Adorable Photo of Son Oscar With New Baby Jesse James

Gordon Ramsay has a tough exterior as a celebrity chef, but when it comes to Ramsay’s sons (and all six children), we get a glimpse at his soft side.

From screaming in the faces of struggling chefs to cracking insensitive jokes about the cast of Hell’s Kitchen when dinners go awry, Gordon certainly has made a name for himself — and fans adore him for it. But his family sees another part of his heart.

On Sunday, Ramsay shared an adorable photo of his two sons, Jesse James, 4 months old, and Oscar, 4 years old, cuddling and seemingly watching something on an electronic device. The post was captioned: “Sunday Morning Boys Club.”

In the photo, Oscar and his baby brother Jesse are lounging in their pajamas in true Sunday fashion. Jesse looks adorable in his light gray zip-up onesie while Oscar wears a green PJ set with polar bears on them.

Many fans joked about the expression on Oscar’s face, which resembled his frustrated father on countless episodes of Hell’s Kitchen.

One Instagram user commented, “The frown 😂…seen that face before.” Another commenter said, “He must be playing Overcooked if he’s doing his dad’s face!”

All About Gordon Ramsay’s Sons and Daughters

Ramsay’s sons Jesse James and Oscar are just two of Ramsay’s six children: Megan, 25; Holly Anna, 24; Jack Scott, 24; Matilda, 22; Oscar James, 4; and Jesse James, 4 months.

Tana Ramsay, 49, kept her pregnancy with Jesse James private from fans. In fact, many were shocked to hear the news on Instagram. Back in November, Tana shared a photo with her, Jesse James, and Gordon in the hospital.

She captioned the post: “It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼”

The entire Ramsay family has welcomed Jesse with open arms and full hearts. In fact, a few weeks ago on UK’s Mother’s Day, Tana posted a photo of all six of her children gathered close together. You can practically feel the love and warmth through the screen!

“Happy Mothers Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love. I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people x,” she captioned the picture.

It’s easy to see why Gordon’s soft side shines through with his beautiful family.