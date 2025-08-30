gordon-ramsay-reveals-face-scar-after-skin-cancer-surgery

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is on the road to recovery following surgery to remove skin cancer.

The 58-year-old shared on Saturday that he had surgery to remove Basal Cell Carcinoma, a type of non-melanoma skin cancer, posting a photo of his bandaged face and a scar on Instagram.

After the surgery, a large bandage covered Ramsay’s jaw below his ear. The second slide revealed a close-up of several stitches.

“Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you!” Ramsay wrote alongside the candid snapshots.

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend,” the Kitchen Nightmares star cautioned fans.

However, the chef’s signature wit was still intact despite the cancer scare.

“I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund…….😜,” he joked.

Family, Friends, and Fans Offer Their Support to Gordon Ramsay Following His Cancer Surgery

Of course, family, friends, and fans rushed to the comments section to offer Ramsay words of support following his cancer treatment.

“So glad you’re sorted! Speedy recovery, Chef,” fellow chef Jade Greenhalgh offered. Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, chimed in with, “Love you, Dad.”

“Get well soon! For now sit down and watch the F1 race,” one fan wrote. “So glad you are safe, and thanks for the reminder!” another fan added.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker couldn’t help but bring a little levity to the (mostly) serious post.

“Gordon it’s not cooked enough,” the fan quipped.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Basal Cell Carcinoma commonly manifests as a small, translucent bump on the skin. It typically develops in areas frequently exposed to the sun, such as the head and neck, as a result of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Ramsay’s cancer scare follows a previous hospitalization from a biking accident. In June 2024, the TV personality shared in an Instagram post that he had a serious biking accident in Connecticut, leaving him with severe bruising on his torso.

“I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” Ramsay wrote alongside the post.

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me … but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life,” the MasterChef star added.

In late December 2024, Ramsay took to Instagram to share an update, announcing that his bruises had fully “healed.” As part of a year-in-review montage, he included a short clip showcasing the injuries he sustained from the accident.