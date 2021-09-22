Gordon Ramsay Just Received This Heartbreaking News

Gordon Ramsay has recently received some heartbreaking news. A young girl who had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year was lucky enough to spend some time with the Hell’s Kitchen star this summer. The two went to work together in the kitchen, but now there’s been a new, tragic update to the story.

Gordon Ramsay Dealt Heartbreaking News

Last September, 10-year-old Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer. In July, Sophie got the chance to spend some time with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and used every second of the short hour they spent together to the absolute fullest.

The young girl was given the chance to pick whichever restaurant Ramsay owned that her heart desired, but when her mom showed her a list of his Michelin star restaurants, Sophie tutted her and said, “Mum, we aren’t posh and dad will be hungry afterwards!” In the end, she chose Heddon Street Kitchen, where Ramsay met her with a bevy of gifts, including “signed cookbooks, a Ritz Teddy bear,” as well as a Lucky Cat ornament from his restaurant.

The Two Were Quickly Thick As Thieves

Ramsay’s wife, Tana, also came along for the visit. Alongside his Executive Head Chef, Ramsay taught Sophie and her sister Amelia how to make a hazelnut souffle and cookies. When Sophie presented her dish for Ramsay’s judgement, he exclaimed, “That Souffle is incredible!” Sophie saucily responded, “Yes, I know!”

A Sad End To The Story

In the caption of one of the two posts dedicated to the outing, Sophie’s mother wrote, “To give up an hour of his time was so kind of him given how busy and hectic his schedule is.” She added, “Gordon made Sophie feel so special and it will be a memory that lasts forever.” Unfortunately, Sophie passed away late last week after her battle with terminal anaplastic rhabdomyosarcoma cancer.

The family is obviously still dealing with the loss of such a wonderful, vivacious little girl whose life was tragically cut short. We offer them our sincerest condolences on their loss. Looking through the Instagram page dedicated to Sophie’s young life, it’s clear that the entire family went well out of their way to ensure that they crammed as many experiences into Sophie’s final months as they possibly could. According to the Instagram account, Sophie was surrounded by her loved ones at the end and knew exactly how much she was loved.