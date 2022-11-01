After Trying This Luxe Face Oil That Firms, Softens, And Nourishes, I See Why It Always Sells Out

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The first thing you should know about Goop’s All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil is that it keeps selling out. I had to postpone writing my review by two months until they could restock—you’ve been warned!

After using the product for nearly three months now, it’s easy to see why it’s hard to keep in stock.

When it comes to skincare, I’m a minimalist. I don’t like spending time on lots of steps, and I definitely don’t like spending lots of money on products. But when I find something that feels as nourishing and luxurious as Goop’s All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil, I can’t help but add it to my regimen. Huge added bonus when the product is a major multitasker like this one.

Botanical, Workhorse Ingredients

I have always considered face oils to be luxury products that smell lovely, make your skin feel silky smooth and nourished, and provide that dewy finish I’ve come to love.

RELATED: This ‘Facial In A Jar’ Is The Next Best Thing To Professional Microderm For Brightening And Smoothing Skin

So I was surprised to discover that Goop’s All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil does way more than that. Goops claims its botanical ingredients are proven to diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve skin firmness, smooth skin texture, as well as soften, nourish, and moisturize.

That’s so much more than I ever expected from a face oil, especially one that’s a completely clean formula with no harmful chemicals. But I can attest that after hitting my skin with the triple threat of Goop’s Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator (read my review here) followed by Goop’s 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow (read that review here) for nearly three months, my skin is looking better than it has since pre-pandemic times when I was regularly visiting an aesthetician.

It’s not surprising when you check out the ingredients. Goop’s face oil is a collection of nine nutrient-dense oils, the most powerful being bakuchiol, an up-and-coming retinol alternative.

Researchers compared bakuchiol to retinol in a 12-week clinical study published in The British Journal of Dermatology. Study participants treated with bakuchiol saw significant improvements in fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness. Even more exciting: they didn’t get the dry skin, irritation, and skin sensitivity that usually comes with retinols.

The All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil also contains cacay, which is derived from a flowering plant. It has not been studied thoroughly, but it does contain bioactive compounds including retinol, which is promising. Another key ingredient is organic amla, a rich source of vitamin C that has been shown to be effective in preventing skin aging.

If you’re new to using oils, and like me have a history of oily, acne-prone skin, I encourage you not to be afraid, especially if you’re over 50 (also like me).

Post-menopause, my skin is significantly dryer and rarely breaks out these days (although I still get the occasional breakout, presumably the universe wants me to experience wrinkles and acne simultaneously).

Backed By Research

In an eight-week, third-party study examining consumer perception and clinical results, 33 women ages 35 to 65 saw major changes in their skin using Goop’s face oil.

After just one use, all of the women in the study saw instant, significant improvement in skin moisture. Ninety-one percent said the product had a silky texture that was readily absorbed by their skin.

After four weeks of use, 100% of women showed significant improvement in skin texture (softer and smoother). Ninety-seven percent noticed a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

After eight weeks of use, 100% said their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced. Ninety-four percent said their skin tone looked brighter and more even, and 82 percent saw an improvement in skin firmness.

They can add me to this group—after nearly two months of use, I see a clear improvement in my skin’s texture and tone. And it’s a pleasure to use—especially when I use it after the Vitamin C Serum, it absorbs nicely into my skin.

Goop recommends smoothing two to four drops over your face morning and night. With other face oils, I often found I needed to use more product than the bottle instructions indicated. But with this one, I was surprised to find that two drops were enough to cover my entire face. I use one or two more if I want to also cover my neck and décolletage. If money were no object I would slather it all over my body, but I reign in my urges and wipe any extra on the backs of my hands.

If you’re looking for a face oil that imparts a beautiful glow and so much more, this hard-working botanical product is a great place to start. Try the Goop’s All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil yourself and get 15% off with the code SUGGEST15. That’s a better deal than Goop’s first-time customer discount. This stuff never goes on sale, plus, as I mentioned, Goop can hardly keep it in stock, so don’t miss out!

More From Suggest