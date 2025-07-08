Good Samaritan Allegedly Prevents Woman From Kidnapping Boy, 9, Selling Water In Jacksonville, Florida

A courageous Good Samaritan, Shameika Dowell, managed to stop a 22-year-old woman, Mikaya Williams, from allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old who was selling water in the streets of Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the incident occurred on Friday, June 27, in Northwest Jacksonville. Patrol officers responded to a disturbing 911 call about an attempted kidnapping.

As per the JSO, an unnamed 9-year-old boy was selling water along the roadside when, suddenly, Williams allegedly approached him in an attempt to lure him into her vehicle.

Law & Crime reported that Williams allegedly said, “Get in the car, your mom said get in the car,” and “Come here, get in the car, I got your money,” in an attempt to make him enter the vehicle.

However, as the child didn’t comply with her insistence, Williams allegedly grabbed his cooler, put it inside her car, and then pulled the kid inside it too.

A Good Samaritan

At the same time, Shameika Dowell, a family friend, witnessed what was happening in horror.

According to WJXT, Dowell jumped in her own car and started chasing Williams down.

“I’m looking at someone snatch one of our kids and pulling them in the car,” Dowell told the outlet. “It was a ‘think fast Meika, move quick. You gotta get this child, move quick.'”

Inside Williams’ car, the child cried, shook, and screamed, according to detectives. Meanwhile, the accused kidnapper allegedly “turned the car radio up and was speeding with him inside.”

Eventually, Dowell managed to block Williams with her vehicle. After multiple kicks aimed at the vehicle’s door, Dowell managed to open it and get the kid out of the car.

Eventually, officers arrived at the scene and arrested Mikaya Williams for kidnapping. Allegedly, she told police officers that she had taken her “crazy medicine” during the incident. She is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

As per WJXT, the boy, who was scared during the incident, decided to resume his water-selling enterprise alongside his friends. The group is called “The Water Boys,” and, in the case of the 9-year-old victim, he aims to sell water to purchase school clothes.