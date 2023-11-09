‘Good Burger’s Kel Mitchell Rushed To Hospital In L.A.

Kel Mitchell, widely recognized for his roles in Good Burger and Kenan & Kel, is currently hospitalized in a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to TMZ. The actor was admitted through the emergency room on Tuesday night, with witnesses noting that he appeared conscious and alert upon arrival.

As of Wednesday, Kel was still in the hospital receiving treatment, though the cause of his illness remains unclear. Details about his current condition and the expected duration of his hospital stay have not been disclosed.

Kel’s representatives have not commented on the situation, and despite his hospitalization, his social media pages continue to post promotional material related to his work on Hollywood Squares and the upcoming film Good Burger 2. It is speculated that these posts were preplanned.

Kel Mitchell rose to fame through his stint on the Nickelodeon series All That in the 90s. He later teamed up with SNL star Kenan Thompson for the popular comedy show Kenan & Kel, and they also starred in Good Burger. A sequel to the iconic burger film is set to be released later this month.

Fans and well-wishers are hoping for Kel’s speedy recovery, and many are sending positive thoughts and get-well-soon messages to the beloved actor.

Good Burger and Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell is now back home and on the path to recovery after a mysterious hospitalization that he describes as “genuinely frightening.”

Kel took to Instagram on Wednesday night to break his silence about the recent health scare, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and positive vibes. He acknowledged that the scare was real but emphasized the real and overwhelming support he received.

The 45-year-old actor stated, “With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.” Kel extended his thanks to everyone who wished him well during his time in the hospital.

While fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and inquiries about the details of his hospitalization, Kel has chosen to remain silent about the specifics at this time. The actor’s update brings a sense of relief to his supporters, who are undoubtedly pleased to see him on the mend.