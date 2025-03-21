‘Good Burger’ Star Jan Schwieterman Dead at 52, Cause of Death Revealed

Jan Patrick “J.P.” Schwieterman, a 90s kids’ favorite for his villainous turn as Kurt Bozwell in Nickelodeon’s Good Burger, has died.

Schwieterman passed away on February 28 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, as noted in his obituary. The news was also confirmed by his brother, Chad Schwieterman, in a heartfelt Facebook post, revealing that the actor succumbed to stage 4 cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad shared earlier this month. “He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

“Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you,” he concluded.

Jan Schwieterman was 52.

Jan was born on September 30, 1972, in Bluffton, Indiana, 25 miles south of Fort Wayne. As a teen, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. After high school, he moved to California to pursue acting. His career began in 1994 with a role in McKenna and included guest appearances on shows like ER, Undressed, and Felicity, per IMDb.

Jan Schwieterman Lands His Signature Role

However, it wasn’t until later in the decade that he landed his defining role. In 1997, he played the role of the antagonist Kurt Bozwell in Nickelodeon’s Good Burger alongside comedians Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

In 2000, he starred in Fallen Arches before stepping away from acting for seven years. He made his return to the screen in 2007, portraying Michael Braga in the film Along the Way, which would ultimately be his final acting credit.

According to his obituary, Jan was deeply passionate about the arts, exploring photography and painting alongside his other creative endeavors. He also studied martial arts and also enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons.

His funeral took place on March 4. His family requested donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The actor is lovingly remembered by his parents, LeeRoy Schwieterman and Clara Reed, his two sisters, Megan and Vanessa, his brother Chad, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.