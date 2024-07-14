golf-course-employee-dead-after-being-stung-by-swarm-of-bees-at-work

Rick Messina, a charismatic and popular golf course employee, tragically passed away after being swarmed by bees in Arizona.

According to local affiliate KOLD-TV, Messina, an employee of El Conquistador Golf in Oro Valley, was mowing near the Pusch Ridge Course on the morning of Monday, June 24, when he was stung by a swarm of bees.

The Oro Valley Police Department informed People that Messina, a member of El Conquistador Golf’s agronomy team since July 2022, had been “stung numerous times.” The 57-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away on Thursday, June 27.

Following the incident, beekeepers thoroughly inspected all 45 golf holes on the property and reported finding no hives or bee activity. They subsequently declared the property safe.

“It appears Rick was attacked by a traveling swarm of bees,” said El Conquistador Golf in a statement.

KOLD-TV reported that club members were notified of Messina’s passing via email.

“Rick was a dedicated and cherished member of our team, known for his exceptional work ethic, positive attitude, and unwavering commitment to his duties. His sudden passing is a profound loss to our work family and our community. He will be deeply missed by all,” the email read.

A GoFundMe Has Been Established For Messina

Anna Bifano, Vice President of Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf, shared with KOLD-TV about Messina’s dedication to enhancing the golf course’s beauty. She disclosed that before his passing, Messina was diligently working on completing a serenity garden in the area.

“It was a combo of his ingenuity and just kind of take-charge attitude. Cause he would see things that needed to be done. No one had to tell him what to do,” she explained. Bifano added that the organization would dedicate efforts to complete the garden in his honor.

The group has also established a GoFundMe campaign to support Messina’s parents in the aftermath of his passing.

The campaign highlights Rick’s dedication to enhancing the course’s beauty and playability year-round. He earned appreciation from players, homeowners, and his golf team for his hard work, cheerful demeanor, and distinctive Boston accent.

“Rick shared a home in Tucson with his elderly parents – John and Marlene Messina. They will undoubtedly have expenses to deal with during a tough time,” the campaign adds.

“The Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf (FOPRG) Board decided to champion this GoFundMe to help Rick’s parents. [We Want to] show them how much Rick meant to so many people,” it concludes.