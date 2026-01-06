Golden-Globe-Nominated Actor’s Partner Reveals Pregnancy

Looks like one Golden Globe-nominated actor is trading the red carpet for a baby stroller.

Indeed, Charles Melton of Riverdale fame and his partner, director and photographer Camille Summers-Valli, are expecting their first child.

Summers-Valli shared her pregnancy announcement in a Jan. 2 Instagram post. “Making a lil family 🪺,” she wrote in her caption.

The candid post featured a series of snapshots, including a photo of Melton—who was nominated for a Golden Globe for 2023’s May December—kissing her stomach, and another of the actor looking right at home on the floor of a doctor’s office. Other images featured Summers-Valli’s growing baby bump, including a tasteful and artistic (and not at all oversharing) nude shot.

Plenty of high-profile pals and fans flocked to the comments to shower the actor and his wife with love for their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy.

“Mom and Dad!!! Love you both so much,” Melton’s Warefare costar Michael Gandolfini gushed. “The best new mommy! 😍 I’m so excited for you guys! Can’t wait!!!” one fan chimed in.

Charles Melton Famously Dislikes Social Media

Meanwhile, Melton and Summers-Valli have kept their relationship private. Melton previously dated his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes from 2018 to 2021, Chase Sui Wonders in 2022, and Chloe Bennet in 2023.

Charles Melton at the ‘Warfare’ premiere on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Melton hasn’t always been thrilled about the spotlight on his love life. Back in 2019, he gave Hunger magazine a masterclass in setting boundaries, stating: “People need to mind their own f—ing business, honestly. I don’t have Twitter, and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t read through all my comments on social media, because people are always going to talk.”

“No matter what, people have always talked, even before this age of Instagram, but back then you were less inclined to hear about someone talking about you, and honestly, it’s not their place to have any authority over my relationships,” the actor continued. “Not everyone is going to be a supporter or a fan of your relationship, and people need to remember that opinions aren’t facts.”