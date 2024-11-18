‘Golden Girls’ Icon Betty White to Be Honored With USPS Postage Stamp

The United States Postal Service is paying tribute to comedy legend Betty White by issuing a stamp in her honor. On Friday, USPS unveiled the White’s Forever stamp, included in its new collection of stamps set for release in 2025.

“An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” USPS explained upon unveiling the stamp. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

USPS announces Betty White stamp will be released in 2025 https://t.co/dkMQyTJTzT pic.twitter.com/ejku8PsiuC — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) November 17, 2024

Betty White passed away at 99 on December 31, 2021, just shy of her 100th birthday. Of course, the Emmy-winning actress was celebrated for her iconic roles as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, Sue-Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Elka Ostrosky in Hot in Cleveland.

Betty White’s Stamp is Inspired by a 2010 Photograph of the Beloved Icon

White’s stamp showcases a digital illustration of the beloved actor, inspired by a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston. The illustration was crafted by Dale Stephanos, while USPS art director Greg Breeding designed White’s Forever stamp.

Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Betty White as Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls.’ (Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank).

Meanwhile, Betty White’s stamp unveiling was met with mixed reactions from fans.

Many White lovers were excited to see the cherished comedian honored. “Awesome she is a national treasure,’ one fan wrote on X. “Anybody looking for what to get me for christmas…a book of these would be amazing,” a second fan added. “Take my money!!!!” a third fan declared.

However, some Betty White fans didn’t feel the stamp’s art did her justice.

“That picture doesn’t really capture Betty,” one fan insisted. “It looks too “AI,” a second fan added. “I love Betty…however…they should have all the Golden Girls,” a third naysayer pointed out.

That said, yet another fan offered a solution.

“Love it!!! Betty would be so happy! They should make a stamp of each one of the golden girls!” they suggested.

Alongside White’s stamp, the USPS revealed a stamp celebrating the late musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint as part of its Black Heritage series. The 2025 stamp lineup also features a snake for the Lunar New Year series, the Appalachian Trail, a 1794 compass rose, and more.