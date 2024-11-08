‘Golden Bachelorette’ Fans Shocked as Former Suitor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

On the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette’s “Men Tell All” special previous suitor Michael Stevens decided to get personal.

Videos by Suggest

The reality show special rounded up all of Joan Vassos’ eliminated contestants. They allowed the men a chance to share their experiences with fans. The suitors also gave updates on their lives after the season and some were more surprising than others.

(Photo via Michael Stevens Instagram)

The most shocking update of the night came from Michael Stevens. Stevens was eliminated from the show during the second week. He opened up about his health, revealing that he was diagnosed with cancer just before the start of The Golden Bachelorette.

Stevens said, “Just before I got the initial call (to be on) the show, I was diagnosed with cancer. My immediate inclination was not to proceed. But my sons and my daughter-in-law really wanted me to. They had sent the (Golden Bachelorette) application in and my doctor okayed it.”

He continued, “What could have been a really lousy, difficult year for me instead was kind of a great one. Because I got this amazing experience tucked into it.”

It’s not known what kind of cancer Stevens battled, but he did assure the crowd by adding, “I’m going to be fine. It was caught early.”

Those who keep up with the show know that The Golden Bachelorette herself, Joan Vassos, lost her husband to pancreatic cancer. During the show, the contestants participated in a fun strip show to benefit a charity called Stand Up To Cancer.

In addition to that, it was also announced that ABC would be donating to the same charity as a nod to those who have struggled with cancer on the show.