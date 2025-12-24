Gojira Member Undergoes Surgery

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier injured himself right before the band was set for a huge European tour. Sadly, the guitarist broke his hand, so he won’t be playing the instrument while on tour.

Videos by Suggest

Taking to Instagram, the musician shared that he broke his hand. Duplantier shared X-rays of his hand as well as a photo of his hand in a cast. To stop from postponing the tour, they decided to bring on Greg Kubacki to play the guitar for the band while Duplantier heals. Kubacki has played in the band Car Bomb and should slot right in for Gojira.

Gojira Member Injured

The Gojira frontman wrote, “A message from Joe… Hey! 👋 I hurt my hand a few weeks ago. After getting minor surgery, I’m on the mend, but unfortunately I won’t be able to play all my guitar parts on the next tour in France… No worries though, we hired our good friend @carbombgreg of the incredible @carbombofficial to “Give us a hand”. The mood in our camp is up there, as we’re embarking for an interesting experience on our own turf. Show must go ooooon.”

Fans sent their well-wishes to the musician for his recovery.

One wrote, “This will go hard as an album cover.”

Another wrote, “Wishing a speedy recovery!! Now with Greg, we need even more whammy pedals!!!!”

And another wrote, “Sorry you got injured but sending well wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Greg Kubacki shared his excitement at joining Gojira for the tour.

He wrote, “Proud to announce I’ll be lending a helping hand to @joe_duplantier on guitar duties for @gojiraofficial’s upcoming French tour. We’ve been having a blast putting in the reps at @silvercordstudio the past few weeks with @johann_myr to get things nice and tight and are ready to join @marioduplantier, @christianandreuofficial and @gojimitch on stage. The fellas also planned a few surprises for this run so France, I hope you’re ready…”



