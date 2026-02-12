GoFundMe Launched to Help James Van Der Beek’s Family Raises More Than $1.5 Million

The GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s family has raised more than $1.5 million in less than 24 hours after the Dawson’s Creek star’s death was first reported.

The GoFundMe, which a family friend created, revealed that the Van Der Beek family has been struggling financially while the late actor battled colorectal cancer.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the GoFundMe reads. “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

The funds are to help pay for the family’s essential living expenses, pay the bills, and support the children’s education. The actor’s wife, Kimberly, is listed as the beneficiary.

In a post on James’ Instagram account, Kimberly shared the devastating news that he had died on Wednesday. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the post reads. “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

James and Kimberly share six children.

The Actor Previously Revealed He Was Selling His Memorabilia to Pay For His Cancer Treatments

Months before his death at 48, James Van Der Beek revealed he was selling his acting career memorabilia to pay for his cancer treatments.

The actor teamed up with Propstore to auction off his personal collection of items in December. Among the items that went up for auction were one of Dawson’s flannel shirts and the necklace Dawson gave Joey for prom, as well as a pair of cleats and a West Canaan Coyotes Hat from Varsity Blues.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them,” Van Der Beek explained at the time, per PEOPLE. “And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

He further explained, “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years