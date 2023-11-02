GMA’s Sam Champion Shows Off Brawny Bod In Shirtless Halloween Pics

Sam Champion, the renowned 62-year-old meteorologist, celebrated Halloween in grand style on a yacht with his friends in Miami. The theme of their Halloween celebration was centered around the sea, with costumes ranging from Aquaman to the old man and the sea. Sam shared highlights from the festivities on his Instagram, providing fans with a glimpse of their aquatic-inspired celebration.

In his Instagram post, Sam Champion wrote, “Halloween with a seafaring theme!! Aquaman… old man and the sea… and my favorite skippers and pirates #miami #miaminights.” The post showcased a slideshow of pictures captured during the party, all set to the iconic tune Thriller by Michael Jackson.

A Sight To Behold

The costumes at the Halloween gathering were a sight to behold, featuring a mix of characters related to the sea, boats, and water creatures. Sam himself was in the spirit of the occasion, dressing as the “old man and the sea.” His ensemble included a long, fake gray beard, loose white pants, and a hat. True to the sea theme, Sam appeared shirtless and shoeless on the boat.

In the series of pictures, the first three highlighted Sam and other male companions who were shirtless. The carefree Halloween celebration appeared to have attracted a dynamic and diverse group of friends, all enjoying the festivities with enthusiasm.

In the fourth photo, Sam was joined by a mix of both men and women who donned costumes related to boats and the water.

Later in the festivities, Sam playfully removed his fake beard and posed with his husband, Rubem Robierb, who had dressed as a merman for the occasion. The pair shared several pictures taken on the edge of the yacht, adding an extra touch of charm to the already captivating celebration.

Reactions From Fans and Followers

Sam and Rubem have been spending an increasing amount of time in Miami, Florida. While Sam is widely recognized as a meteorologist and a correspondent for Good Morning America, none of the individuals in the photos appeared to be his colleagues from the show.

Fans and followers of Sam Champion were quick to react to the pictures he shared. Many marveled at the sight of the shirtless men, praising the group’s attractive appearance. One follower exclaimed, “I guess you have to be sexy and have a hot body to be in your group of friends! Holy moly, my eyes hurt! Looks like a blast.” Others chimed in, with comments such as “Looking marvelous,” “Super hot,” and a series of heart eye emojis. Sam and Rubem also received appreciation from followers, with one fan commenting, “You both look really great.”

Sam joined fellow celebs Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner in making a splash on Instagram this Halloween.

In this memorable Halloween celebration with a seafaring theme, Sam Champion and his friends came together to create a lively, energetic atmosphere on the yacht in Miami. It was a wonderful opportunity for the group to showcase their creativity through various aquatic and nautical-themed costumes, celebrating the holiday in a unique and unforgettable way.