Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ Star, Dies at 100



Glynis Johns — renowned for her British charm and her portrayal of the spirited Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins — has passed away at the age of 100.

The accomplished actress, dancer, pianist, and singer passed on Thursday, Jan. 4 at an assisted living facility in West Hollywood. She died due to natural causes, as confirmed by her manager, Mitch Clem, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Known for her distinctive husky voice, Johns received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of a whimsical older socialite in the provocative film on sex, The Chapman Report. Subsequently, she headlined the short-lived CBS sitcom Glynis in 1963, where she portrayed a mystery writer and amateur sleuth. Later, she graced the small screen as Lady Penelope Peasoup in the final season of ABC’s Batman, starring opposite Rudy Vallee as Lord Marmaduke Ffogg.

Walt Disney was captivated by Johns’ sparkling on-screen presence and personally enlisted her to portray Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins, where her memorable performance of the song “Sister Suffragette” resonated with audiences.

Throughout her life — marked by four marriages and the loss of her son, actor Gareth Forwood — Johns maintained a positive outlook. When asked about reaching the milestone of 100 years during an interview with WABC-TV in October, she responded, “It doesn’t make any difference to me. I’ve looked good at every age.”

Glynis Johns leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a timeless contribution to the world of entertainment.