Glen Powell’s Ex Speaks Out About Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors Following Their 2023 Split

More than two years after she and Glen Powell ended their relationship, Gigi Paris breaks her silence about the Sydney Sweeney romance rumors following the breakup.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on Emma Klipstein’s Too Much podcast, Paris spoke out about the romance rumors and how her and Powell’s three-year relationship had broken down months before it was officially over.

“It was just, this is what I have to do for my job,” Paris said while referencing the rumors. “I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up?’ ‘Are they not hooking up?’ ‘Is she okay with this?’ ‘What the f—?’ Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not okay with this, and I’m walking away.'”

“So that’s what I decided to do,” she continued. “I was shattered. I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public. Like, don’t make an a— out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years, talking about forever with.”

Continuing to speak about the situation without naming Powell or Sweeney, Paris stated that a bit of decency would have gone a long way.

“At the end of the day, it’s like, well, work comes first,” she noted. “And if that’s the case, power to you, that’s your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”

Glen Powell’s Ex Criticized Him For Not Shutting Down the Sydney Sweeney Rumors

Meanwhile, Paris turned her attention to her ex, slamming him for not shutting down the rumors at the time.

“Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that!” she declared. “That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said… Never once.”

However, Paris gave one reason why her ex didn’t shut down the rumors. “It was serving for their PR,” she pointed out. Later on, it turned out that it was all. I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.”

Paris then said she hoped Powell and Sweeney would end up together after all. “I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? She said. “I hope they are in love or whatnot.”

Sweeney previously addressed the rumors, which intensified following the release of her and Powell’s rom-com, Anyone But You.

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!” she said during an interview with Variety. “Glen and I really don’t care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Powell later addressed the rumors, pointing out that they made it harder for him to “lean into that stuff” as he was going through a “very real breakup” amid the promotional tour.