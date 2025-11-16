Glen Powell’s Sister Reveals Major Life Change at ‘Running Man’ Movie Premiere

Offering a glimpse of Glen Powell’s personal family life, the actor’s sister, Leslie, reveals a major life change.

While attending the premiere of her big brother’s latest film, Running Man, Leslie revealed that she and her husband, Thomas Gillespie, are expecting their first child.

“Baby’s first red carpet walk!!… SURPRISE!” she declared in her latest Instagram post. “We are so excited to announce Baby Gillespie coming in March!!”

The post featured Glen Powell’s sister sporting her baby bump at the premiere.

According to PEOPLE, Leslie and Thomas met on Bumble during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. They were married earlier this year.

“The only way to meet people was a dating app, and thank goodness for that,” Leslie explained. “Our worlds revolve around the people we work with, so we would have never met each other had it not been for Bumble!”

She also spoke about what drew her to the Bumble app. She said the profiles really help users get a “glimpse into who the person is.” This includes what the person cares about and if they value family.

“Women can take the lead and make the first move,” she said about the app.

Gillespie then recalled how Powell approached him through the app. “She saw my golfing picture and went straight for it,” he said. “She said that she used to love golfing but hadn’t played in so long and that maybe I could teach her. I thought, ‘A girl who wants to golf!?’ — this is going to be fun!”

Glen Powell’s Sister Recently Opened Up About the Star-Studded Wedding Guest List

While continuing to speak about her and Gillespie’s wedding, Glen Powell’s sister spoke about the attention her big day received.

The wedding made headlines for its star-studded guest list. Among those who attended the big wedding were, of course, Glen Powell and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

“Our wedding day was the most incredible day of our lives,” Leslie said. “To have all the people you love surrounding you while you marry the love of your life is surreal… and the fact that the world cared about it, was a cherry on top.”

Regarding their future plans, Gillespie added, “We are excited to create those special moments and build something that our kids can carry on forever. It is also such a sweet time because we get to do holidays together forever. We feel so lucky to have each other and are excited for all of the new adventures.”