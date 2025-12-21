Gisele Bündchen Marries Joaquim Valente 3 Years After Tom Brady Divorce

Three years after her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized, Gisele Bündchen marries jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

According to Fox News Digital, the couple filed for a marriage license in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Dec. 1. They revealed their marriage was located in Surfside, Florida, with the wedding taking place on Dec. 3.

Sources revealed that the couple had a small wedding with only close friends and family invited. The couple first became romantically linked in 2023. Valente previously taught jiu-jitsu to Bündchen and to her and Brady’s eldest son.

“First, their relationship was teacher/student. Then… they became friends,” a source previously told Fox News Digital. “And eventually, way after she was already divorced and she had no commitment to Tom Brady, something else started.”

The source further described Valente as an extremely charismatic person with “a great sense of humor” who is “very intelligent, very loving, he’s just a good person,” noting that “he loves kids.”

Although the couple has been very private, news broke in late 2024 that Bündchen was pregnant. They welcomed their son in early 2025.

Bündchen shares her eldest son and daughter with Brady, with whom she was married for 13 years.

Gisele Bündchen Previously Opened Up About Her Divorce From Tom Brady

During an early 2024 interview with ABC News, Gisele Bündchen opened up about her split from Tom Brady.

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want,” she explained.

Bündchen then admitted that the divorce was a “heartbreaking” situation.

“It’s definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it’s not something that you — I don’t think you wish for that, you know?” she said. “But I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn’t change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences.”

She further pointed out, “I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life.”

Bündchen went on to say that the divorce comes with a new chapter in her life. “I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson.”

Regarding her co-parenting situation, Bündchen stated, “There’s easier days than others. But it’s amazing that the kids — they’re super smart children. They know what they can get away with. So I think it’s natural that it has different rules, and kids just adapt and they’re going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do.”