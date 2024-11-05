Gisele Bündchen Embracing ‘New Chapter’ Following Pregnancy Announcement with Boyfriend

Days after her pregnancy was announced, Gisele Bündchen is said to be embracing the “new chapter” alongside her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source close to the supermodel told PEOPLE that she has “received many positive messages and congratulations” in regards to her third pregnancy. She also “feels good” and continues to “pilates and other exercises that will help with the birth too.”

“[She has] always taken amazing care of herself,” the inside explained. “[She] eats healthy and mediates as well.”

Another source previously spoke to the media outlet about Bündchen and Valente. The insider noted that the duo is “happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Although Bündchen is several months along with the pregnancy, she does not plan to reveal the baby’s sex anytime soon. This is due to her wanting to find out for herself when the baby is born.

Gisele Bündchen shares two children, a son Benjamin Rein, 14, and a daughter Vivian Lake, with ex-husband Tom Brady. The former couple split in mid-2022 after 13 years of marraige.

Bündchen has been romantically linked to Valente since June 2023. He was previously her jiu-jitsu instructor.

“Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring,” an inside previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been very natural for her to date Joaquim. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-husband Tom Brady Was Reportedly ‘Blindsighted’ By Her Pregnancy

Meanwhile, other sources told Page Six that Tom Brady was “stunned” by his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy.

According to the insider, Brady “never imagined” she would have a baby with Valente.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” the source explained. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

However, while Brady had only learned about pregnancy recently, he has “grown used to the idea and he’s happy for Gisele.”

“At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career,” the source went on to add. “What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”

Along with the children he shares with Gisele, Tom also has Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.