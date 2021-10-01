Girl Uses Duct Tape To Perfect Makeup In Ridiculous Video

TikTok has taught us a lot. The app’s trends cover everything from body image to mask mandates to job interviews. It taught us how to make pasta chips and lettuce water, two things that sound just familiar—but weird—enough to be confusing.

And as with all things on the internet, with the good, there is inevitably some bad. Then, there’s the downright ridiculous—like this cringeworthy make-up “hack.”

Maybe it’s the millennial in me talking, but I didn’t know whether to say, “ouch,” or, “oh, nooo, girl,” while watching this video. I’ve decided to settle somewhere in the middle.

Dabbing, Duct Tape, And Doja Cat (Oh, My)

@noeminikita’s recent TikTik video has left me feeling equal parts sticky and confused. Nikita has over 11 million followers on the app and countless make-up tutorials and videos.

In this particular video, Nikita starts by putting an alarming amount of product on her face. Of course, half of the product falls right off her face as she blends it into her skin.

What is the point? Who is this for? Moreover, why not skip the extra step and pump the product straight down the sink drain?

As I pondered, Nikita moved on to the next alarming step in her routine. Using good ol’ silver duct tape, Nikita sectioned off her eyelids, lips, and eyebrows.

It’s pretty obvious what she was doing—using tape to get crisp lines. However, it was less obvious why she was doing it.



After all, I could use hot glue to put on my falsies. I could also use a permanent marker as eyeliner. But some things just shouldn’t make the transition from office to beauty supplies.

Does The Hack Actually Work?

TikTok thrives on its ability to make just about anything go viral. Audio, jokes, memes, dance moves, hacks, you name it—TikTok wants you to like, share, try it yourself, and repeat.

So, is Nikita’s duct tape hack worth trying, or am I just a grumpy millennial?

Technically, yes, slapping some duct tape on your face can get your lines nice and crisp. But if Nikita’s video is any indication, it’s also going to yank the f#@% out of your skin.

Not to mention, the duct tape pulls her foundation and concealer off! Again, why not skip the extra step and throw your make-up in the trash?!

If you’re looking for an effective tool for keeping your make-up neat, try stencils. If you’re hellbent on using tape for whatever reason, try a gentle option, like painter’s tape.

And if you’re looking for reliable information you can trust 100% of the time, well, maybe don’t go to TikTok.