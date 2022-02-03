The Surprising Connection Between The ‘Aliens Meme Guy’ And Arnold Schwarzenegger

You might not know ​​Giorgio A. Tsoukalos by name, but odds are, you’ve seen his face before. He’s a prominent ufologist, one of the leading proponents of the theory that ancient alien astronauts made contact with ancient human civilizations, and a legendary meme online. But did you know he has a strange connection to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

His Start In The Bodybuilding World

Before rising to fame in the world of UFOs and conspiracy theories, Tsoukalos worked as a bodybuilding promoter. He produced and directed the annual International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) San Francisco Pro Grand Prix from 2001 until 2005.

Tsoukalos became interested in the sport when some IFBB athletes visited his school in Switzerland. “It was one of the greatest days of my life because for the first time I saw all the athletes I admired in the pages of the [bodybuilding] magazines right there on stage, only 10 yards away,” he told his college newspaper.

He took part in bodybuilding himself, but after realizing he was never going to achieve the extreme muscles needed to excel at the sport, Tsoukalos decided to join the organizational side of the competitions he loved so much.

Tsoukalos took part in every component of putting on the competitions, from building sets to picking athletes up from the airport. “It was a thrill because it meant that I could go to all the shows and meet all the athletes – I was a part of it,” he said. “I was no longer on the outside.”

His work in the bodybuilding world meant it was only a matter of time before Tsoukalos crossed paths with one of the world’s most famous bodybuilders: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Tsoukalos helped coordinate one of the actor’s Arnold Classic professional bodybuilding expo.

How He Became An Ancient Aliens Expert

So how did he go from putting on bodybuilding competitions to telling the world his theories about ancient aliens? He co-founded Legendary Times magazine, a publication devoted to theories about alien astronauts and other related topics.

His expertise in the field has led to appearances on the History Channel, the Travel Channel, National Geographic, and the Syfy Channel. According to the History Channel, “Giorgio’s research expeditions have taken him around the world and he is one of only a few people to have visited and explored nearly every mysterious ancient site on Planet Earth.”

The Famous Meme

Tsoukalos has become famous for his wild theories — and his even-wilder hair. His recognizable appearance led to lots of memes where people poked fun at his bizarre hypotheses. Whether it’s bodybuilding or researching aliens, it’s clear Tsoukalos has a taste for the weirder things in life.

