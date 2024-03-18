Gina Carano Addresses ‘The Mandalorian’ Firing, Disney Lawsuit

Actress Gina Carano was dismissed from her role as mercenary Sarah Dune in the Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, in February 2021.

The dismissal came as a result of her taking a stance against COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. She also made implications that the 2020 presidential election was a result of “voter fraud” and shared memes that spread disinformation on both subjects.

“I just laid down and cried and cried,” said Carano. “I curled into a fetal position. It’s not that I didn’t think that something like that could happen. It was that I couldn’t imagine they would put out this horrendous statement about me after working with me — the most powerful entertainment company in the world saying that about me.”

Gina Carano Sounds Off on Elon Musk

Carano has since filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm. She also defended her choice to share the memes on social media saying it “just made sense.”

“Just made sense — don’t hate your neighbor,” she said. “Before the Nazis were as powerful as they became, you had to make it OK to hate this person next to you. That’s how we get to dangerous places. And history does repeat itself.”

Elon Musk, the CTO of X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken a sudden interest in Carano’s debacle. He is helping to fund her lawsuit against the media giants. She describes Musk’s support of her as “incredible”

“I think it’s pretty incredible what he is doing,” she said of his support. “A lot of billionaires put their money into buying islands and building bunkers. Elon Musk is using his money to fight massive injustice battles.”

‘Sopranos’ Star Blames Vax For Lack of Work

In the final season of The Sopranos, star Drea De Matteo was making $75,000 an episode. But since then, the actress has not been in many hit productions. She had not appeared on screen since 2022. The actress says that one of the reasons she had trouble finding work was because she decided to remain unvaccinated.

“I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage,” she said.

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that ever again.”