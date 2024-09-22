‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Cohen Hit in Head-on Collision, Suffers ‘Never-Healing’ Injuries

Scott Cohen, who is known for his roles in Gilmore Girls, The Carrie Diaries, and Allegiance, recently opened up about the terrifying head-on collision he and his wife Anastasia Traina were involved in over the summer. That accident left them both with “never-healing” injuries.

During an interview with Page Six at The Penguin premiere, Cohen revealed the accident happened on June 29 when the couple was heading back to their residence in Brooklyn, New York. The actor and his wife were hit by a suspect in a car chase.

“We thought we were dead,” Cohen shared. “My wife’s arm is all messed up. I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It’s like called a nonunion break, and it’s never going to heal.”

According to The Astoria Post, the suspect was pulled over by police during a routine traffic stop in Astoria, Queens. Amid the stop, the suspect decided to take off. Law enforcement then pursued the driver as he drove into Greenpoint, Brooklyn. That was when he collided with Cohen’s vehicle head-on.

Following the crash, the suspect managed to get out of his vehicle, which burst into flames. He then took off on foot, with responding officers chasing him. Eventually, there was an exchange of gunfire. It remains unclear if the suspect was apprehended.

No police officers were injured during the pursuit, and the NYPD Force Investigations was working to identify the suspect.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations, Kaz Daughtry, shared details about the suspect. “New Yorkers, we need your help with catching another violent and extremely dangerous suspect,” Daughtry stated. “Thankfully, the officer wasn’t struck, but this violent criminal must be stopped before he hurts or kills someone.”.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Alum Scott Cohen Opened Up About His Injuries

In a post on Instagram, Gilmore Girls alum Scott Cohen opened up about the injuries he sustained in the head-on collision.

“With broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us we venture on,” he wrote. “I’m very pissed my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful [Anastasia] and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family.”

Cohen then wrote, “We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don’t want to learn but often are forced to.”

Also in the post, Cohen shared photos and videos of the crash, including the damage to his vehicle.



