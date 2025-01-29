Video: Giant Fish Attacks Mermaid Performer in Terrifying Aquarium Footage

A giant fish attacked a mermaid performer during a recent aquarium show.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in China earlier this month. The mermaid performer, identified as 22-year-old Masha, was swimming around in an aquarium tank when the giant fish bit her in the face. The fish ate Masha’s goggles and nose clips, as well as injured her head, neck, and eye.

Visitors inside the aquarium witnessed the shocking incident, with some screaming as Marsha was being attacked.



Despite her injuries from the giant fish, the mermaid performer was allegedly forced to return to the aquarium tank. Following the incident, Marsha was offered £78 in “moral damages.” However, she was barred from speaking to her bosses at Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park. It is believed the establishment is trying to cover up the incident.

Although the type of fish that attacked Marsha remains unclear, the U.S. Sun reported that it may have been a sturgeon. Sturgeons can grow up to 20 feet in length and are known to attack humans.

A Fellow Mermaid Performer Previously Struggled to Swim When Her Tail Was Caught on Reef

The giant fish attack came a little over a year after another mermaid performer struggled to swim to the surface when her tail was caught on a reef at the aquarium where she was performing.

Fox News reported that the mermaid performer was performing at a shopping mall in Randburg, South Africa when her tail got tangled with a reef. As she was blowing a kiss at mall shoppers, the performer started to swim up for air, only to realize her tail was caught.

She eventually decided to break free from the fin and swim away.

A mall shopper who recorded the video of the incident stated it wasn’t the first time that an incident happened at the mall’s aquarium. She revealed that a male mermaid performer’s tail snagged in the tank. Another mermaid performer in the tank was able to help him.

According to the Mermaid Jules, a lot of training, both in and out of a tail, is required before becoming a performer. Most aquariums also require performers to have specific dive certifications before going into the tanks.

Mermaid performers are also expected to experience several vision impairments, including blurred vision and flooded sinuses.

Obviously, mermaid performers can expect to perform while live animals swim past them. Mermaids Jules further warned that some of the animals may bite or sting. Performers are made aware of the potential risks before entering tanks.