Giada DeLaurentiis’ Daughter Takes Over Her Instagram For A Hilarious Cooking Video

Giada DeLaurentiis is known for her skills in the kitchen, writing bestselling cookbooks and showing people how to whip up delicious meals on TV. It looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree; her daughter Jade shared a cooking video of her own to celebrate Mother’s Day.

DeLaurentiis’ Daughter Makes Special Mac And Cheese For Mother’s Day

In a video posted to her mom’s Instagram account, Jade said, “As you guys know, my mom is a great chef and I eat the best food ever but today I am taking over and I’m making my favorite thing, Annie’s Mac and Cheese.” She then winked at the camera and whispered, “Sponsor me.”

“People always ask if I can cook and the answer is yes,” she continued, leaning on her kitchen counter before knocking the macaroni box over. While she laughed, a voice off-camera said, “We have a guest appearance in the back.”

DeLaurentiis walked through the background of the video, striking a pose before going out of frame. Jade continued to make the macaroni, spilling ingredients and stirring everything together. She advised viewers to add ham and parmesan cheese “for extra flavor.”

DeLaurentiis’ Approves: ‘It’s Pretty Good’

At the end of the video, Jade presented the bowl of macaroni to her mom. “Wait, I thought this was Mother’s Day,” the celebrity chef joked. “You’re supposed to make something that I love to eat, not something that you love to eat.”

However, after one bite, DeLaurentiis changed her tune: “Actually, it’s pretty good.” She told her daughter to grab a spoon, and the pair shared the Mother’s Day macaroni. Followers and friends loved the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“Jade is a star!!!” fellow celebrity chef Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day, Giada!!” Another fan wrote, “She’s adorable! Hope she gets that sponsor for her show!”

Jade’s Interest In Acting

This isn’t the first time Jade has expressed an interest in following in her mother’s work. DeLaurentiis recently told People about her daughter’s passion for acting, and how she even tried to score a role in Always Amore, a movie DeLaurentiis executive produced.

“That girl has been bugging me to allow her to do auditions for off-Broadway shows for years and I’m like, ‘No,'” the celebrity chef shared. “You’re not moving to New York. You’re not doing this. You have to be a child.’ It’s important to be a child. It only happens once in your life.” While Jade’s macaroni and cheese might not be up to her pro chef mom’s standards, it’s clear the two love each other—and delicious food—very much.

