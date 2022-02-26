Giada De Laurentiis Is Apparently Completely Turned Off By The Idea Of Eggs For Breakfast

As the Food Network’s sweetheart of Italian cuisine, Giada De Laurentiis is always happy to show her fans how to master the kitchen. She does so by teaching her followers how to make the most delectable dishes with ease. While the chef has an affinity for flavorful Italian dishes, she also enjoys switching them up, as seen on her popular website, Giadzy.

You’ll find a multitude of delicious recipes on De Laurentiis’ website, including her drool-worthy spinach dip grilled cheese and the infamous Dutch Daddy recipe that’ll replace any monotonous breakfast routine.

While Giadzy gives great tips on recipes, it also gives fans some insight into De Laurentiis’ lifestyle and favorite recipes. Surprisingly, there is one ingredient missing from Giada’s breakfast menu: eggs.

Although the celebrity chef admits to not having beef with eggs and is known to make a stellar frittata from time to time, she isn’t a fan of them for breakfast. But why? According to De Laurentiis, it traces back to her Italian roots.

Why Giada De Laurentiis Refuses Eggs For Breakfast

De Laurentiis was born in Rome and speaks Italian as her first language. Although she now lives in the United States, she still pays homage to her Italian heritage by preserving the cuisine and lifestyle of her homeland. One example is not having eggs for breakfast.

“I am not a protein person for breakfast–it’s not my thing,” De Laurentiis shared during an interview with Food & Wine. In her youth, chef De Laurentiis enjoyed a carb-heavy breakfast. She noted that a typical breakfast consisted of Italian breakfast cookies, cornetti, or bread. “I’m a starch girl because that’s the way I was brought up,” she admitted.

A platter of Italian cookies for breakfast sounds divine. However, it isn’t exactly in line with De Laurentiis’ healthy lifestyle. “Obviously I can’t eat croissants and danishes every day, so I’ve found healthier ways of doing it,” she explained.

Fusing savory carbs into her breakfast routine, De Laurentiis stays true to her Italian roots. Instead of eggs for breakfast, she’ll often opt for oatmeal with olive oil and sea salt. Sometimes she’ll also add Marcona almonds with spiced mandarin oranges.

Although eggs don’t appear on the loyal Italian-American chef’s breakfast menu, they appear at other times of the day. “We can eat eggs for lunch and dinner, like in a frittata, but not at breakfast,” she said.

More From Suggest

Yogurt Toast Is The Latest Viral Trend That Is Actually Worth Making

Why Everyone Thinks Bobby Flay And Giada De Laurentiis Are Dating

Scan And Enjoy: This Revolutionary Smart Oven And Meal Subscription Service Is Changing The Industry