Giada De Laurentiis’ Dutch Daddy Pancake Is An Easy To Make Showstopper To Up Your Weekend Breakfast Game

Though no less delicious, weekend breakfast does have some predictability. Whether it’s pancakes, French toast, or bacon and eggs, the weekend morning ritual is usually the same. However, Dutch babies have made a comeback in recent years, especially during the pandemic, when kitchen staples were gold.

Despite its apparent simplicity, the pancake-crepe hybrid became increasingly popular for its versatility, taste, and showstopping characteristics. In response, it didn’t take long before dutch baby recipes began to appear in our social media feeds.

But with so many recipes, which one would deliver a sky-high Dutch baby pancake with a billowy puffed crust and a fork-tender custard center? None other than the Italian-American celebrity chef, Giada De Laurentiis of course!

Giada De Laurentiis’ Dutch Daddy Pancake Recipe

De Laurentiis may have created the mack-daddy of all Dutch babies. It is so drool-worthy that she has even dubbed her Dutch baby, a Dutch Daddy. On her Instagram account, The Giadzy, De Laurentiis elevated weekend brunch with her swoon-worthy Dutch Daddy pancake, topped with fresh berries and a dusting of powdered sugar. She wrote, “Sunday mornings are for pancakes – and you can take it up a notch with this big, billowing, absolutely delicious Dutch Daddy pancake.”

De Laurentiis revealed how to make a Dutch Daddy on Facebook and we were surprised how similar the process is to creating traditional pancakes. She first whisked five eggs then added milk and vanilla. “We’re kind of making a very basic pancake.” De Laurentiis explained, “we’re just going to cook it a little differently.” she added.

After she added some salt, she reached for a fresh lemon that she zested directly into the batter. “I love this, it smells so good, and then we’re going to serve it with berries and whipped cream, and I think the combination just really lightens up and gives a wonderful aroma to the Dutch Daddy,” De Laurentiis explained.

She suggested that you leave the batter to rest for a few minutes so that it can thicken. Then, she added butter and melted it in a five-quart enameled braiser. Lastly, she baked the batter in the oven for 25 minutes until it was beautifully puffed and golden brown.



The key to preparing a pillowy popover like De Laurentiis’ is a braiser with just as much swoon factor. Le Creuset’s best-selling Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser, in the Marseille-hue, resembles De Laurentiis’ jewel-toned beauty. As well, Le Creuset offers the same braiser in white, called Mérique, similar to the pan she used in her Facebook video.

