‘Ghost Adventures’ Episode Captures Moment Host Aaron Goodwin Learned About His Wife’s Murder Plot

Earlier this year, Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin was hit with a bombshell. He learned his wife allegedly plotted to kill him. Ultimately, police arrested her before she could go through with the alleged plot.

That would be shocking news for any spouse. Fortunately for us viewers, the moment Goodwin learned about his wife was actually caught on cameras. It will air as part of a new episode of Ghost Adventures.

Goodwin had been filming in the Hollydale Mental Hospital in Downey, California, in March. That’s when he got a phone call that would change his life forever. Goodwin learned that police were at his home.

“Hold on one second,” Goodwin said, according to TMZ.

“You alright, you ok?” cast member Jay Wasley questioned.

“Bro, the police are at my house… I gotta go outside,” Goodwin said before leaving. From there, we can guess the rest.

Aaron Goodwin Murder Plot

Goodwin learned from his police that his wife, Victoria, had been arrested. They charged her with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Allegedly, she had hired a hitman to kill him.

Prior to the threat, Victoria had allegedly been cheating on Goodwin with multiple men including convicted killer Grant Amato. She became pen pals with Amato, who was in prison, and used him to find a hitman.

She allegedly offered to pay $11,515 to get the job done. However, corrections officers discovered the threat after confiscating Amato’s phone. The courts convicted Victoria of the crime and sentenced her to a minimum of 36 months in prison.

Goodwin confronted her in the courtroom.

“She made me feel so special, and she was very — she was so sorry. At least that’s what you told me,” he said.

“Now, discovering she put a hit out to kill me more than once, got blackmailed and spent almost all of our savings to keep it quiet, and fell more in love with Amato. They even got spiritual married, and now I was called the first husband. They talked until she was arrested, and she sought out his help to kill me,” he also added.

Taking to social media, Goodwin said he won’t be watching the episode when it airs..

“I won’t be watching this episode cause I don’t want to relive that night again & what happened before the call. This lockdown is insane & disturbing with what happened during our investigation,” he said.