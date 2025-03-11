‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Kill Him

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin might have faced more than just ghosts—his wife, Victoria Goodwin, has been arrested for allegedly plotting to have him killed.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested on March 6 and charged with two serious offenses: solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to police, she allegedly devised a plan to kill Aaron while he was filming his show alongside Zak Bagans.

Florida police informed TMZ that investigators uncovered messages from Victoria to an inmate in a state prison discussing plans to kill her husband, Aaron. One of the alleged messages from last October reportedly stated, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” Despite the allegations, Victoria has denied any involvement in plotting her husband’s murder or wanting him dead, according to police statements to the outlet.

Police revealed to the TMZ that she disclosed the location and filming schedule of Aaron’s popular show. Additionally, according to the report, she allocated over $11,500 to pay the inmate in October 2024. They had also exchanged messages discussing an upfront payment of $2,500.

She was reportedly in contact with the Florida inmate on multiple occasions to discuss the scheme.

“He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?” she texted, per TMZ.

Police informed the outlet that they discovered the messages after corrections officers confiscated a smuggled phone being used by the Florida inmate.

Victoria has denied plotting to kill her husband or wanting him dead, according to police statements shared with TMZ. She claimed to have no memory of sending messages to the Florida inmate and asserted that she believed the promised exchange of money was intended for cell phones.

‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin Reportedly Thought He and His Wife Had a Healthy Relationship

She acknowledged that she and Aaron had been having marital problems. Meanwhile, Aaron told TMZ he was shocked by the news, as he thought their marriage was happy and stable.

Victoria was held on $100,000 bail and was set to make her first court appearance on Tuesday, March 11, according to the records.

Aaron and Victoria tied the knot in August 2022, with the Ghost Adventures star announcing the joyous news on Instagram.

The post featured beautiful photos from their celebration at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Highlights included the couple exchanging vows at the altar and sharing a dance in a golden ballroom.

Indeed, Aaron frequently shared his adoration of his bride often on social media. Just this past Valentine’s, he posted a sweet post of her playing mini golf.

“My valentine always beats me at mini golf,” he wrote alongside the cute snap.